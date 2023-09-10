The Hudson Valley is home to many, unique attractions for all ages.

If you're looking for a fun and unique day trip in Ulster County, be sure to visit the world's largest kaleidoscope.

Are you looking to stock up on locally made bread? Check out the "home of the famous raisin pumpernickel bread" in Ellenville, NY. The "best retail bakery in America" is also located in Ulster County, NY.

Nature lovers can explore the oldest tree of its kind in America in Orange County, NY. America's oldest arts & crafts colony also exists in the Hudson Valley.

The Hudson Valley's Hidden Gem Has "The Best Roast Beef"

I love exploring the Hudson Valley and coming across hidden gems along the way. It was my first time in this town, which I had never heard of before.

Thankfully, I came across a hidden gem which is known to have "the best roast beef".

"The Home Of The Best Roast Beef" Can Be Found In Sullivan County, NY

Upon arrival, I noticed one of the doves from the Sullivan Catskills Dove Trail. This dove was unique as it stated that the "home of the best roast beef" exists at this restaurant.

The Sullivan Catskills Dove Trail is a collection of 50 fiberglass doves throughout the area.

Annie's Ruff Cut In Cochecton Has "The Best Roast Beef"

Annie's Ruff Cut is located in Cochecton, NY, a town that I had never heard of before. Hidden down a quiet road surrounded by beautiful green acres and trees, it's the perfect spot to enjoy a meal outdoors.

While visiting Annie's Ruff Cut, I enjoyed a delicious chicken wrap and a peanut butter pie dessert. I did see that other guests were enjoying their highly rated roast beef meal.

What Else Does This Sullivan County, NY Hidden Gem Have On The Menu?

Annie's Ruff Cut has a relaxed atmosphere, friendly service and mouthwatering food options.

Their appetizers range from onion rings, mozzarella sticks, quesadillas and fried cheese curds. Some of their popular dinner options are their ruff cut roast beef, fresh steamed pastrami, avocado blt and roasted turkey. There are salads, wings, subs and more available.

Be sure to save room for their locally made dessert options as well. Those who are visiting Bethel Woods Center for the Arts can make this a pitstop before their next event.

Sitting outdoors, enjoying a freshly made meal at Annie's Ruff Cut before a Bethel Woods concert was an ideal summer night.

Annie's Ruff Cut

90 Forman Rd, Cochecton, NY 12726

Where is your favorite place to grab a bite in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

