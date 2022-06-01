Kevin Keaveny is a WPDH Vet Who Rocks

This month's Vet Who Rocks is helping to keep his fellow Hudson Valley veterans afloat.

Kevin Keaveny is a 15-year veteran who has seen it all. The Hudson Valley vet served in Afghanistan as part of the Army National Guard and was in one of the first units to respond to the Twin Towers on September 11. Witnessing the horrors of war up close can have lifelong consequences, something Keaveny knows all too well.

We received a letter from Samantha Bruck who told us that Kevin deserves to be recognized as this month's WPDH Vet Who Rocks. She explains that after serving from 1991 to 2011 Keaveny had a tough time adjusting to civilian life. Suffering from PTSD stemming from both combat and his experience on September 11, the Hudson Valley hero was desperately trying to find ways to take his mind off of those horrific memories.

That's when Kevin began to build a boat in his backyard.

The Hudson Valley veteran realized that boat building was just the therapy that he needed. The relief and comfort he received from this newfound hobby was something Keaveny thought might also help his fellow veterans, so he launched a kayak building program for vets. Five years later, the small project has become The Hudson Valley National Center for Veteran Reintegration, a non-profit organization that helps struggling Veterans, active military members, and their families.

Dedicated to raising awareness about veteran homelessness and suicide, Kevin has taken his own experiences and used them to help his fellow veterans. In addition, he's also been hard at work bettering himself. Samantha says that Kevin was "a blue-collar guy, with no formal education" But. after leaving the military, he returned to school and is now pursuing a master's degree.

Kevin Keaveny is truly a Vet Who Rocks. In appreciation for all he does to help his fellow veterans, Keaveny will receive $500 for being this month's WPDH Vet Who Rocks. He will also be in the running for $10,000 which will be handed out to one monthly honoree on Veteran's Day this November.

