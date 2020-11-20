We sort of have a love-hate relationship with weird food flavors. There are just some flavor combinations that don't belong together, but morbid curiosity draws us to it. Maybe we hate ourselves? Well, don't look now, but the same novelty company that brought you such disgusting flavors as macaroni and cheese candy canes, as well as clam candy canes is back. This time, it's ketchup flavored candy canes! You know, compared to clams, this may not quite as bad. Or not.

Seattle-based novelty store Archie McPhee is bringing ketchup to Christmas as one final nail in 2020's sad coffin, as if we didn't need it. Maybe you could mix the ketchup candy canes with the mac n cheese candy canes? Or maybe just settle for throwing up under the stockings instead? The company described the new flavor:

It’s America’s favorite condiment, but for Christmas! Do you know what makes mediocre food edible? Ketchup! So, just imagine how a ketchup-flavored candy cane can take your holiday from meh to magnificent.

You think hot dog flavored candy canes are next? ugh. NBC says that the boxes go for $5.50, and it includes six individually wrapped candy canes that could be the perfect stocking stuffer for that someone that you secretly hate. Maybe if you do one of those dumb office secret Santa things at work, you could offer these as your way of saying, "Thanks for another year of low wages and misery, you bunch of ass hats!"

Archie McPhee has really stepped down their game this year, as other odd flavors such as pho and shiitake mushrooms are available for your candy cane packs. You know, the strange part is that there are people who might enjoy these?