Kenny Wayne Shepherd Set to Rock Peekskill, NY This Fall

Blues rocker sets date for Paramount Hudson Valley Theater.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd has released several albums over the years and has had commercial success as a blues artist. Shepherd has had seven singles in the Top 10 since 1995 and he holds the record for the longest-running on the Billboard Blues Charts with his 1997 release Trouble Is… featuring the hit “Blue on Black”. The song went to No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Chart.

Heavily influenced by the late great Stevie Ray Vaughan, Shepherd himself has toured with rock legends like Van Halen and Aerosmith. In 2013, he formed the blues supergroup The Rides along with Stephen Stills (Crosby, Stills and Nash) and keyboardist Barry Goldberg. In 2022 he launched his Inaugural KWS Backroads Blues Festival, touring with Buddy Guy.

Also See: First Annual Rock Against Child Abuse Benefit in Poughkeepsie

Shepherd has spent much of 2023 year touring on the 25th anniversary reissue of the album Trouble Is... released in December of last year.



Get our free mobile app

Kenny Wayne Shepherd in Peekskill, NY

attachment-10-05-23-1080x1080-kenny-wayne loading...

Kenny Wayne Shepherd will play the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 8pm. Tickets are available here. Always a great night of the blues with Kenny Wayne Shepherd and his band, don't miss this show! The Paramount Hudson Valley Theater is located at 1008 Brown Street in Peekskill, NY.

Also make plans for Geoff Tate performing Queensryche classics in September Presented by WPDH and Loaded Concerts.

Loaded Concerts Loaded Concerts loading...