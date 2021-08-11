July’s WPDH Vet Who Rocks: Francis J. Humphrey

A Navy Vet with two decades in the service is still serving his community and fellow veterans.

Alissa Humphrey nominated her father as a WPDH Vets Who Rock because she says he's an important part of her life.

Retired Senior Chief Petty Officer Francis J. Humphrey served in the U.S. Navy from 1971 up until his retirement in 1991. During his career he served in Vietnam as a Helicopter Crew Chief and in the Middle East as a P3 Flight Engineer. Alissa says that while he had to move his young family all around the country to serve the military, he taught them all about honor, commitment and hard work.

Even after his retirement, Humphrey has continued to serve the veteran community. He is a life member of The American Legion, the VFW, and the Vietnam Veterans of America. One of his favorite past times is riding his 2011 Harley-Davidson, which he proudly rides as a member and Sergeant-at-arms of the American Legion Riders Motorcycle Organization.

Alissa says that her dad is a member and trustee of the VFW Honor Guard, where he not only proudly marches to show his support and pride to his community, but also serves to honor departed veterans after their passing.

In 2006, the Kingston Veterans Association named Humphrey Ulster County Veteran of the Year. In serving his fellow veterans he organized a trip to Washington DC for 50 World War II veterans to attend the dedication of the memorial. Humphrey also co-organized the Warrior Weekend event that brought wounded vets from Walter Reed Hospital to Ulster County with their families for an all expense paid weekend.

If Humphrey looks familiar, that because he hosted a public access TV show “Hudson Valley Stars and Stripes” where he interviewed former military members in the area and discussed issues important to all veterans.

Aside from all of his work with veterans,Humphrey is a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the White Eagle Benevolent Society, and B.P.O Elks. Alissa describes the retired Vocational Education High School teacher as "an amazing husband, father of two grown adults, grandfather (Poppo) to two young boys, and my hero."

Congratulations and thank you to Francis J. Humphrey. He'll receive $500 and is in the running for $10,000 that will be handed out to a Hudson Valley veteran on Veteran's Day. The Vets Who Rock program is proudly funded by our partners; Tompkins-Mahopac Bank, MHA of Dutchess County and Unity Ambulette.