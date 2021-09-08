John Jay and Marist Graduate Died in Floodwaters While on Duty

An officer who grew up in the Hudson Valley passed away in the line of duty during last week's storm.

Brian E. Mohl was an East Fishkill resident who graduated from John Jay High School before attending Dutchess Community College and eventually earning a degree from Marist. After college, Mohl pursued a career in law enforcement and served in the Suffolk County Police Department. A few years later, he began his 27-year career as a Connecticut State Trooper.

Mohl was on duty in Woodbury last week when his cruiser was swept away in floodwaters. NBC News reports that the trooper died of blunt force trauma and his death was ruled an accident.

The beloved family man and state police officer will be honored today at the X-Finity Theater in Hartford. Visitation hours for the September 8 remembrance will happen from noon to 2pm and 3pm to 6pm. A funeral service with full State Police Honors will be held on Thursday at 11am.

Mohl's fellow officers remember him as "a man of great integrity and in character." Connecticut State Police Union Executive Director Andrew Matthews said,

He served with dedication and courage, and a great deal of compassion for his troopers at the troop. He was the kind of Sergeant that really knew how to take care of his troopers and support them. And he knew his role as a supervisor was to support and have the backs of his troopers.

According to his obituary, Mohl leaves behind his wife of 15 years, Susan, their 14-year-old son Brian and stepchildren Peter and Samantha. The trooper also had three grandchildren. Mohl's parents, George and Frances, still reside in Hopewell Junction.