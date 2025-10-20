“Cult Of The Rockstar Night” Coming To Poughkeepsie’s Bardavon

Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl (Diana Prince) live and in-person at the historic Bardavon for one night only.

Joe Bob Briggs is the nationally syndicated “drive-in movie critic” who turned late-night television into a cult phenomenon with Joe Bob’s Drive-In Theater (The Movie Channel) and MonsterVision (TNT). Today, he keeps the drive-in spirit alive on AMC’s Shudder with The Last Drive-In, where he champions the weird, wild, and wonderful corners of cinema.

About Darcy the Mail Girl



Beloved by fans as the co-host of The Last Drive-In, Darcy the Mail Girl (aka Diana Prince) is a horror superfan, cosplayer, and actress who has become a fixture in the cult film community. Beyond her on-screen banter with Joe Bob, she co-hosts the AEW-some Wrestling Podcast and is a frequent guest at conventions nationwide.

“Cult Of The Rockstar Night” This Week at the Bardavon

On Thursday, October 23, the drive-in spirit invades the big screen at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, NY. Fans will gather for a double feature event like no other, hosted by America’s favorite drive-in critic and his cosplaying partner-in-crime. Audiences can look forward to back-to-back screenings of Don Coscarelli’s Bubba Ho-Tep (2003) and Allan Arkush’s Rock ’n’ Roll High School (1979).

The evening will kick off with an intro by Briggs, with meet-and-greets and signings taking place throughout the event. Mutant merch will be available for sale.

Between features, there will be a Q&A moderated by Hudson Valley Trivia Company’s own John “JB” Bryan and Paul Kalnitzy. If there’s any Drive-In facts you’ve ever wanted to know, now’s your chance to ask Joe Bob and Darcy personally!

Band members of TV Stone and Frenchy and the Punk will join the fun to pay homage to some punk rockers from beyond the grave. And yes, guests are also encouraged to come dressed as their favorite rockstars. It is, after all, Cult of the Rockstar Night! Get tickets and info here . Event is presented by Curio Cabinet of the Hudson Valley