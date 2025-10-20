“Cult Of The Rockstar Night” Coming To Poughkeepsie’s Bardavon
Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl (Diana Prince) live and in-person at the historic Bardavon for one night only.
Joe Bob Briggs is the nationally syndicated “drive-in movie critic” who turned late-night television into a cult phenomenon with Joe Bob’s Drive-In Theater (The Movie Channel) and MonsterVision (TNT). Today, he keeps the drive-in spirit alive on AMC’s Shudder with The Last Drive-In, where he champions the weird, wild, and wonderful corners of cinema.
Also See: Flashback WPDH Interview With Legendary Ace Frehley
About Darcy the Mail Girl
Beloved by fans as the co-host of The Last Drive-In, Darcy the Mail Girl (aka Diana Prince) is a horror superfan, cosplayer, and actress who has become a fixture in the cult film community. Beyond her on-screen banter with Joe Bob, she co-hosts the AEW-some Wrestling Podcast and is a frequent guest at conventions nationwide.
“Cult Of The Rockstar Night” This Week at the Bardavon
Rockers' Favorite Horror Movies + Where to Watch Them
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner