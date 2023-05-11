The President spoke in Valhalla today and delivered what might be the only compliment I have ever heard him give to a Republican during his time in office.

I don't know if it's the news cycle or if social media is to blame but politics today may be more divisive than ever before. It seems like day after day there is more and more discourse. You don't often hear politicians complimenting or praising members of the other party so when it does happen, I feel like we should amplify it.

It was nice to see some kind words come from Biden towards a Republican but in the same sentence, he took a shot at other Republicans so some believe the compliments were backhanded.

The praise of someone across the aisle is refreshing to see in politics these days and though Lawler was mutually respectful, his stance did not seem to change.