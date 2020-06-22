JetBlue Adding Flights at Local Airports

Are we getting back to normal? JetBlue thinks so, and is ramping up their air travel at New York City area airports.

USA Today reports that JetBlue Airlines is adding 30 new routes to various airports. These routes are focused on leisure travelers. These are people who want to see friends and relatives after the COVID-19 shutdown. JetBlue is also restoring routes that were previously halted because of COVID-19.

For our local airports, there are multiple routes being added to Newark Airport. Destinations include Charleston, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Austin. According to USA Today, flights are also being added at JFK Airport with destinations like Dallas/For Worth, Detroit, and Minneapolis. Flights are also being added at LaGuardia to Fort Myers and Tampa. Tickets for these flights will be able to purchase beginning today, Friday, June 19.

LaGuardia recently had it's Terminal B overhauled where American Airlines is housed. Airlines have been making headlines consistently during the COVID-19 pandemic. Delta Airlines and American Airlines both announced the suspension of alcohol service during flights. Delta Airlines previously serviced Stewart International Airport and Westchester County Airport but has halted service temporarily. American Airlines is still flying out of Stewart Airport. Both airlines service surrounding airports like Newark, JFK, and LaGuardia.

