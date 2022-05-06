Jersey Mike’s to Open Third Dutchess County Location on Route 9

Jersey Mike's is slowly taking over the Hudson Valley and I'm not angry about it at all.

Ever since moving to the Hudson Valley, I've been searching for a deli that could replicate the sub sandwiches I remember having as a kid. Growing up in the Garden State, I would hop on my bike every Saturday and ride to Mr. Sub in Union, New Jersey. Thin-sliced meat and cheese topped with shredded lettuce and tomatoes were lovingly arranged in a fresh-baked sub roll and soaked in oil and vinegar topped with seasonings. The result was a masterpiece. On the way home the sandwich would marinate and transform into a mouth-watering symphony of flavors I can still remember to this day.

While the Hudson Valley is home to some incredible Italian markets and hometown delis, none of them could quite replicate the quintessential Jersey sub. That is until Jersey Mike's came to town.

When the sandwich chain opened up its first Dutchess County location in Fishkill I quickly became a loyal customer. The high counter, fresh meat being sliced to order and customers ordering by number off of the big board brought back all of those memories from my youth. Aside from the employees being too friendly and not yelling at me for not ordering by number, it was just like I remembered.

My excitement for Jersey Mike's only grew bigger when I learned that they would be opening up a second location in Poughkeepsie. Located on my commute home from work, I scoped out the store every day, waiting for when it would finally open. On March 9 I saw that the doors were open and excitedly drove in for a sub. It turned out that I was the store's very first customer and was greeted by the owner, Bernadette Klein. I told her how much I loved Jersey Mike's and complimented her on the friendly young woman who manages the Fishkill location. It turns out that the manager is Burnadette's daughter, who was helping to launch the new Poughkeepsie store.

Now it appears that Bernadette and her daughter will be openintg another Dutchess County location, and I couldn't be happier. The newest Jersey Mike's is planned strategically between their Fishkill and Poughkeepsie stores in the Village Wappingers Falls. According to the Village Planning Board, Klein has submitted approval to transform a building in the Imperial Plaza into a Jersey Mike's.

Listed as 1574-1576 Route 9, the location would be near Perkins and Longobardi's. There is a vacant storefront attached to Perkin's that is currently for rent that appears to be the perfect size for a Jersey Mike's.

Because this location is even closer to my home, I'm really hoping the approval process goes quickly and Jersey Mike's opens soon in Wappingers Falls. Who knows, I may even be able to ride my bike there just like I did when I was a kid.