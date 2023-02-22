28 Year-Old Actor Dies in Nyack, New York Home

A 28-year-old actor and artist was found dead in his Hudson Valley home.

Screening Of Freestyle Releasing's "Sharkwater Extinction" - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Palisades, New York Actor Dies

Earlier this week it was reported that actor and graffiti artist Jansen Panettiere passed away at the age of 28. Initial reports of the actor's death explain that he was in his New York home at the time of his death on Sunday, February 19th, 2023. Us Weekly is now reporting more details that they obtained from a police report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Sadly, Panettiere died at his home in Nyack, New York. Us Weekly shares information gathered from the police report writing:

After Jansen didn’t show up to a business meeting, a friend went to check on him and found him “sitting upright in a chair unresponsive,” the report stated. Jansen’s pal called 911. He was pronounced dead by first responders after CPR was administered. The document also noted that there were “no obvious signs of trauma.”

Jansen Panettiere: Hudson Valley Actor Turned Artist and Clothing Designer

According to IMDB, Jansen has 4 upcoming acting projects in the works and was last seen in a 2022 film called Love and Love Not as the character Robin. He's best known for his voiceover work with the Holly Hobbie and Friends series as well as parts on The Walking Dead, Hope and Faith and Even Stevens.

Get our free mobile app

While he was still working as an actor, he was focused on his artwork. His Instagram account is dedicated to his work. He created r.a.n.e.3.8 clothing line back in November of 2022 inspired by his paintings and writes on RANEs Instagram account: "I started painting my problems which became my solution."

You can take a look at his work below:

Jansen's sister was actress Hayden Panettiere who starred in films like Disney's Remember The Titans and television shows Nashville and Heroes.

Premiere Of The Weinstein Company's "Scream 4" Presented By AXE Shower - After Party Getty Images loading...

Both Panettiere siblings were born in Rockland County in Palisades New York, according to their Wikipedia pages.

Jansen is survived by his sister Hayden and their parents Skip Panettiere and Lesley Vogel.

21 Places You Might Run into a Celebrity in The Hudson Valley Hollywood on The Hudson is real! It seems like there's a new celebrity sighting in the Hudson Valley. Here are a few of the hot spots that you may run into a celeb while walking around town.

Take a BTS Look at Poker Face Episode 7 Filmed in Beacon and Chester, NY Did you catch episode 7 of Poker Face on Peacock? 2 Hudson Valley arcades got the Hollywood treatment.