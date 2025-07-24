The International Space Station flies at an average altitude of 248 miles over Earth, at a speed of of around 17,500 miles per hour, according to NASA. However, scientists say that you'll be able to see the space station as it flies over the northeastern United States.

According to AccuWeather, you won't even need a telescope to see it on its next flyover. Astronomers say that while history's largest ever space station isn't bright enough to be seen by day, dawn and dusk provide the best chance for viewing.

While this won't be the first time by any means to see the space station. sightings can greatly vary depending on location, orbit, geography, or the amount of cloud cover the area has.

International Space Station To fly Over New York State

AccuWeather reports that I.S.S. will New York, as well as the northeastern U.S. and parts of Canada just after sunset on Thursday evening. The station will only be seen for a few minutes, "starting around 9:23 p.m. EDT in the northwestern sky, before reaching its highest point around 9:26 p.m", according to AccuWeather.

The space station will be out of viewing distance by 9:29 p.m.

The space station, which is the length of a football field, is a collaboration between the United States, Canada, Russia Japan, and Europe. Wikipedia says that the station serves as a microgravity and space environment research laboratory in which scientific research is conducted in astrobiology, astronomy, meteorology, physics, and other fields.