It’s Kitten Season at Mid Hudson Animal Aid

Dan Kitwood /Getty Images

You can cancel a lot of things because of the coronavirus pandemic, but you can't cancel kitten season. Every year around this time. Darn cats. They just don't obey the social distancing rules.

If this is the year that you think you might finally adopt a little ball of fur, you should check out the Mid Hudson Animal Aid's facebook page. They've got some adorable recently rescued kittens that will soon be up for adoption, and you can see the pictures.  Each kitten gets shots, worming, basic care, high quality food, testing, vet exam and spay or neuter. Even if you can't adopt a kitten right now, you can still make a donation.

If you're interested in adopting one or more of the kittens at Mid Hudson Animal Aid, you can fill out an application right here. For more information, to see pictures of the kittens, or to make a donation, check out the Mid Hudson Animal Aid facebook page.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the websiteAlexa-enabled deviceGoogle Home or the WPDH mobile app.

Read more:

 

Filed Under: Coronavirus in New York, kittens for adoption, Mid Hudson Animal Aid
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top