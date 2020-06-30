It’s Kitten Season at Mid Hudson Animal Aid

You can cancel a lot of things because of the coronavirus pandemic, but you can't cancel kitten season. Every year around this time. Darn cats. They just don't obey the social distancing rules.

If this is the year that you think you might finally adopt a little ball of fur, you should check out the Mid Hudson Animal Aid's facebook page. They've got some adorable recently rescued kittens that will soon be up for adoption, and you can see the pictures. Each kitten gets shots, worming, basic care, high quality food, testing, vet exam and spay or neuter. Even if you can't adopt a kitten right now, you can still make a donation.

If you're interested in adopting one or more of the kittens at Mid Hudson Animal Aid, you can fill out an application right here. For more information, to see pictures of the kittens, or to make a donation, check out the Mid Hudson Animal Aid facebook page.

