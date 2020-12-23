Spay and Neuter Clinic for Cats in Hyde Park

Maybe this was the year that you finally adopted that kitten that you’ve always wanted. 2020 was a record year for pet adoptions. People are staying home more, they have more time to devote to a pet. You've no doubt enjoyed the antics of your new pal, but have you had your new cat spayed or neutered yet? If you haven’t, now is the time. No more excuses, a spayed or neutered cat is simply a healthier and happier cat.

The Animal Rights Alliance (T.A.R.A.) and the Dutchess County SPCA will be holding a cat spay and neuter clinic at the DCSPCA facility at 636 Violet Avenue in Hyde Park on Jan. 14, and once a month after that. This event is not something you can just show up at. The clinic is by appointment only. If you would like to make an appointment, call (845) 452-7722, then press 6.

There will be no walk ups for the spay and neuter cat clinic and you must be not only pre-registered, you must also be pre-paid. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic there will also be special drop off procedures in place to protect the health of both clients and staff.

For more information about the cat spay and neuter clinic Jan. 14 at the Dutchess County SPCA, visit the T.A.R.A. facebook event page, the Dutchess County SPCA facebook page or the Dutchess County SPCA website. While you’re browsing their website, you can get information on volunteer opportunities and donations.