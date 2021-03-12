H. V. Animal Shelter Closed to the Public Until Further Notice

It’s kind of mysterious, but a popular Hudson Valley animal shelter is temporarily closing its doors to the public. According to its facebook page, Mid Hudson Animal Aid on Simmons Lane in Beacon is closed to the public until further notice. No reason given, but after scrolling through the comments on the post, it seems that everybody at the shelter is fine, including the animals.

If you’re not familiar with the organization, Mid Hudson Animal Aid is a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping abandoned and abused animals throughout the Hudson Valley. Mid Hudson Animal Aid has been a safe haven for cats since 1979. That’s over 40 years of helping Hudson Valley felines.

I was at a wedding a few years back, and instead of favors for the wedding guests, we received a card letting us know that a donation was made to Mid Hudson Animal Aid. The couple had adopted both of their cats through them, and they were very pleased with the experience. It was the best wedding reception favor I’ve ever gotten.

The good news is that it’s only temporary. They made that clear on the facebook post. And if you have a supplies donation for Mid Hudson Animal Aid, you can simply drop it off at the Simmons Lane location in Beacon. If you have a monetary donation, are considering adoption, or if you would like to learn more about Mid Hudson Animal Aid, you can check out their website.

I sure hope that all is well for the folks and animals at Mid Hudson Animal Aid, and we’re all hoping for a speedy reopening. We’ll be sure to keep you posted.

