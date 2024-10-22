Hudson Valley ‘Five-Star’ Italian Deli Closing After 15 Years

An Italian deli that's earned glowing reviews over the past 15 years is shutting the doors to its Hudson Valley business in just a few weeks.

A truly authentic Italian market with all of the smells, tastes and sounds of the old country isn't easy to come by these days. Several generations-old Hudson Valley Italian delis have disappeared over the past few years and now, another one will be closing soon.

Back in 2020, the Famous Deli-Licious Italian Pork Store shut its doors. For over 35 years, the Italian deli had operated in the Playtogs Plaza in Middletown, New York. And who can forget Joe's Italian Marketplace in Fishkill, New York? Although the legendary deli and market was shuttered almost 10 years ago, customers still mourn its closing.

Another Hudson Valley Italian Deli Closing Forever

This week, a Hudson Valley deli announced its impending closure and foodies are not happy about it. Thomas Mastrantoni, whose former restaurant, The Jolly Onion, shut down a year ago, announced that his beloved Italian deli, Roccoroma, would also be shutting its doors.

The restaurant has an incredible number of five-star reviews from a loyal following of customers over the past decade and a half. Tripadvisor and Yelp list Roccoroma among the best Italian markets in Orange County, with many people praising the business for its excellent service and food.

In a message to customers on social media, Mastrantoni said he had made the "challenging decision to shut down all retail operations" at the Goshen, New York store and deli. He went on to explain that it has been an honor to serve the community and was privileged to be a part of families' milestones and celebrations.

The end of the road is never an easy time, but it has been a wondrous journey. We feel truly blessed to have been able to serve so many people, and the community as a whole. We are truly thankful for everyone we have come into contact with and wish everyone the best that life has to offer.

Mastrantoni says that Roccoroma's last day of business will be on Saturday, November 2.

