Is There Really an RV Shortage in the Hudson Valley?

Ok so when I started seeing signs from places that sold camping gear, saying that there was an RV (Recreational Vehicle) shortage, I thought to myself that this has to be some type of a scam. You know something along the lines of those signs you see by the road, "Pay Cash For Houses" or "Pay Cash for Cars". Those signs seem super legit, so why wouldn't another sign saying 'Pay Cash for Your RV" not also be legitimate.

So, I did a little research. Turns out there sort of is an RV shortage and there are a few hardcore reasons behind it. The main on with which all the rest of the reasons have a combining thread is, wait for it, yep, COVID.

Covid kept places from being able to manufacture specific parts to be able to finish a high number of RV's. So, when the place that makes the specialty parts is back up and running at pre-covid speed, those RV's will be finished and start rolling out to dealerships. Even when these RV's start rolling available for sale, there might not be the options on them as there were in the past.

Covid is also, sort of responsible for another aspect of there being an RV shortage. People are wanting to travel, but not fly. So what have they been doing? Heading to check out all of the RV's that are currently in-stock at the local dealership, and buying what inventory is actually available.

RV dealers are hoping to get more used RV's as trade in's to then either rent or sell to future RV owners.

Now, don't let me scare you off of doing something that you have been thinking about doing for years (getting an RV) I personally have been looking online at a few sprinters and smaller easier to drive units.

If you are looking for one, make sure to ask questions not only of the dealer, but also of friends, neighbors or even acquaintances who have already been through the shopping and buying experience.

Enjoy your time away!

