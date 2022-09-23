Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?

If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh.

The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.

In 2016, De Halve Maan Brewery in Belgium installed two miles of pipe that sends beer from its brewery through the medieval city of Brugge. The pipe can pump enough beer to fill 12,000 bottles an hour. Imagine being able to turn on your tap and choose between water or beer. It's either the most brilliant idea ever, or a disaster waiting to happen.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

The Newburgh Brewing Company posted an announcement on its Instagram page that has many people wondering if a beer pipeline is coming to Newburgh too. A photo of enormous pipes sitting at the brewery's door was captioned with "The beer pipes have arrived!" The post went on to explain what the pipes were possibly being used for.

Thousands and thousands of gallons of MegaBoss will soon be pumping through these, reaching all throughout the City of Newburgh.

The posting has received hundreds of likes and comments from beer lovers who are excited at the idea of fresh beer on tap. Some skeptical comments were met with responses from Newburgh Brewing Company doubling down on the announcement. One customer pointed out that a beer pipeline already exists in Belgium. Newburgh Brewing quickly replied,

Soon Newburgh too, which makes sense because Newburgh is often referred to as 'The Belgium of the Hudson Valley'

Canva Canva loading...

The account responded to enthusiastic beer lovers wanting to know how to tap into the new line. The brewery indicated that applications would be opening soon for residents wanting to get access to a dispensing system set up at select locations around the city.

We had to get to the bottom of this, so we reached out to Paul Halayko, president and CEO of Newburgh Brewing. To say he was delighted that this story has started to gain traction is an understatement.

Newburgh Brewing Company Newburgh Brewing Company loading...

Halayko says that the idea started as a way to downplay the enormous stress and inconvenience of the City of Newburgh's sewer replacement project that's tearing up streets and causing headaches for local businesses and residents.

No, there's no beer pipeline being installed under the brewery. But Newburgh is giving away some free beer to people who come and pose for photos in front of the enormous pipes. Beer lovers can take selfies with the sewer pipes before they're buried under Colden Street for a chance to win prizes. Newburgh brewing will review all of the photos they're tagged in on social media and reward their favorites with free beer and swag. It's the next best thing to having MegaBoss coming out of the tap.

Newburgh Brewing Company Newburgh Brewing Company loading...

Halayko praised the city workers, saying that they've been keeping local businesses in the loop during the entire project and are helping to make the best out of a bad situation. Newburgh Brewing Company remains open during this week's construction. You can check out their social media for information on road closures and parking changes over the next few days.

These 93 Hudson Valley, NY Towns Will Sell Recreational Marijuana