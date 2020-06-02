Is New York the Safest State?
A recent study was conducted to determine the safest states in America. Where did New York land on the list?
There are a number of factors that need to be taken into consideration when determining the safest states in the country. Factors including mass shootings, hate crimes, car crashes, natural disasters, most currently the coronavirus, among others.
Tragedy can occur anywhere at any time, but some states are more vulnerable to danger than others.
Wallethub crunched the numbers and compared all 50 states to determine which were the safest. The states were compared across 53 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories. The data set ranges from the state’s coronavirus support to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.
New York fell right in the middle, for the most part, ranked as the 23rd safest state. New York was between Michigan and Kentucky. Maine was ranked as the safest state with Vermont at number two on the list.
Here's the breakdown for New York.
Safety in New York
- 11th – WalletHub “States Offering the Most Coronavirus Support” Score
- 17th – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita
- 25th – Assaults per Capita
- 23rd – Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita
- 42nd – Job Security
- 16th – Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers
- 5th – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel
- 2nd – Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita
- 31st – Bullying Incidence Rate
- 17th – Sex Offenders per Capita
- 13th – Share of Uninsured Population
Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie
- Hudson Valley Restaurants