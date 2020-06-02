Is New York the Safest State?

A recent study was conducted to determine the safest states in America. Where did New York land on the list?

There are a number of factors that need to be taken into consideration when determining the safest states in the country. Factors including mass shootings, hate crimes, car crashes, natural disasters, most currently the coronavirus, among others.

Tragedy can occur anywhere at any time, but some states are more vulnerable to danger than others.

Wallethub crunched the numbers and compared all 50 states to determine which were the safest. The states were compared across 53 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories. The data set ranges from the state’s coronavirus support to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

New York fell right in the middle, for the most part, ranked as the 23rd safest state. New York was between Michigan and Kentucky. Maine was ranked as the safest state with Vermont at number two on the list.

Here's the breakdown for New York.

Safety in New York

11 th – WalletHub “States Offering the Most Coronavirus Support” Score

– WalletHub “States Offering the Most Coronavirus Support” Score

17 th – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita

– Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita

25 th – Assaults per Capita

– Assaults per Capita

23 rd – Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita

– Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita

42 nd – Job Security

– Job Security

16 th – Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers

– Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers

5 th – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel

– Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel

2 nd – Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita

– Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita

31 st – Bullying Incidence Rate

– Bullying Incidence Rate

17 th – Sex Offenders per Capita

– Sex Offenders per Capita

13th – Share of Uninsured Population

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: