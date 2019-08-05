Is New York the Best State for Health Care?

A recent study was conducted that compared the 50 states to determine the best and worst in regards to health care.

With the Affordable Care Act remaining in effect and the CDC reporting that over 87 percent of the population has a regular place to go for medical care, Wallethub has released its best and worst states for health care.

In order to determine where Americans receive the highest-quality services at the best prices, the 50 states and the District of Columbia were compared across 43 key measures of health care cost, accessibility and outcome.

The data set ranges from average monthly insurance premium to physicians per capita to share of insured population.

New York fell right in the middle according to this report, being ranked 24th.

Health Care in New York:

27 th – Avg. Monthly Insurance Premium

– Avg. Monthly Insurance Premium 24 th – Hospital Beds per Capita

– Hospital Beds per Capita 4 th – Physicians per Capita

– Physicians per Capita 10 th – Dentists per Capita

– Dentists per Capita 47 th – Physician Medicare-Acceptance Rate

– Physician Medicare-Acceptance Rate 17 th – % of Insured Adults

– % of Insured Adults 5 th – % of Insured Children

– % of Insured Children 22 nd – % of At-Risk Adults with No Routine Doctor Visit in Past Two Years

– % of At-Risk Adults with No Routine Doctor Visit in Past Two Years 17 th – % of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year

– % of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year 25th – % of Medical Residents Retained

