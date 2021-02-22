Is Jimi Hendrix’s Debut Album the Greatest Rock Debut Of All-Time?

This week on the WPDH Album of the Week, we'll feature perhaps the greatest rock debut albums of all-time, Jimi Hendrix's Are You Experienced?

Released on May 12, 1967, Are You Experienced? was an immediate critical and commercial success, and is regarded as one of the greatest debuts in the history of rock music. The album was recorded at De Lane Lea Studios and Olympic Studios in London.

The May release was only in the UK, where it spent 33 weeks on the charts, peaking at number two. The album was released in the United States on August 23, 1967, by Reprise Records, where it hit number five on the US Billboard Top LPs. It remained on the charts in the United States for 106 weeks, 27 of which were spent in the Top 40.

The album also spent 70 weeks on the US Billboard Hot R&B LPs chart, peaking at number 10. The original tracklisting for Are You Experienced?

Side One:

Foxy Lady Manic Depression Red House Can You See Me Love or Confusion I Don't Live Today

Side Two:

May This Be Love Fire 3rd Stoen from the Sun Remember Are You Experienced

Are You Experienced? was re-released over the years, and by 1997, a new reissue was released, which restored the original artwork and sequencing for both the UK and US versions of the album.

