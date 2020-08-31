Investigation Into Police Involved Shooting in Orange County

A police officer and suspect were sent to the hospital after both were shot.

On Saturday around 7:45 p.m., a City of Middletown police officer was flagged down in front of a home on Myrtle Avenue for an unknown problem. The officer, who was on routine patrol in a marked police vehicle, pulled his vehicle to the side of the road and exited his patrol car to speak with the female who had requested assistance, police say.

As the officer attempted to get information from the woman about a potential domestic violence incident, a man came out of the home and fired a handgun striking the police officer in the left forearm, according to the City of Middletown Police Department.

The officer immediately returned fire, striking the unnamed man. Both were transported to Garnet Regional Medical Center, however, the suspect was later transferred to Westchester Medical Center for more advanced care, police say.

A loaded firearm was recovered from the scene. In accordance with the Orange County Officer-Involved Shooting Protocol, this incident will be investigated by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Police.

“The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is committed to ensuring that a transparent investigation is conducted into this matter,” Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said in a press release. “Now, more than ever, it is essential that those who illegally use weapons are held accountable and it is equally important that the public has confidence in the integrity of the investigation and the prosecutorial process.”