Poisonous Caterpillars Invading More Hudson Valley Towns in 2025

The poisonous caterpillars are back, and this time they're expected to terrorize even more Hudson Valley towns.

You may remember the infestation that plagued homeowners in 2024. Tiny black caterpillars began falling from trees just around this time last year, landing on unsuspecting victims. Little did we know just how destructive and dangerous they would be.

The spongey caterpillar starts its life as a quarter-inch-long infant. Thousands of them descend from trees in May by floating to the ground on silken threads. Because they are so small, the caterpillars can go undetected, landing on people's arms, legs and necks.

Canva Canva loading...

Poisonous Caterpillars Leave Quite a Sting

Not only do these invasive insects grow up to attack trees and shed them of their leaves, they also cause violent allergic reactions. Homeowners in the Hudson Valley have reported itchy and painful red marks and even seeing their arms and faces swell after coming in contact with the caterpillars.

Last year, random communities in Dutchess, Ulster and Orange Counties were overrun with the caterpillars while others were spared from their invasion. Unfortunately, it appers that they have already returned and are now targeting some new towns.

There have been reports to social media from people who are already seeing hundreds of tiny, black caterpillars crawling over sidewalks, lawn chairs and unsuspecting people in towns like Poughkeepsie, Beacon, Middletown, Saugerties, Newburgh and more.

Canva Canva loading...

How to Get Rid of Spongy Moth Caterpillars

Unfortunately, there's not much that can be done once the caterpillars start breeding and taking over your yard. According to experts at the Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, aside from squishing each one individually or drowning them in soapy water, there aren't many feasable options.

Some homeowners have had success wrapping the trunks of their trees with a burlap band to prevent the infant caterpillars from crawling back to the branches and begin spinning their coccoons. But whatever you do, it's important to avoid touching these critters with your hands, lest you wind up having a reaction to the histamines contained in their hairy spines.

Have You Seen Spongy Moth Caterpillars in Your Yard? If so, let us know where you live so we can help track where this year's invasion is taking place. You can text us on our mobile app or drop a comment on our Facebook page.

Watch Out For These 5 Dangerous Invasive Pests In New York State Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young