We're aware by now that things are running a little differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But just because we're following social distancing protocols doesn't mean we can't have fun and stay healthy.

You may be thinking to yourself: "I guess the Insane Inflatable 5K is canceled this year." If you are thinking that, I'm happy to report that the Insane Inflatable 5K, which was supposed to be at Barton Orchards on August 29, will run virtually this year.

Now, how in the world can the Insane Inflatable go off virtually? Since we can't all be running together, they are suggesting you run or walk the 5K anywhere you want after you register.

They are also encouraging you to make your own obstacle course. On their website, they have some fun suggestions, like getting old tires and lining them up for the mattress run that kicks off the Insane Inflatable every year.

For the "wrecking ball" portion of your run maybe you could ask your friends to hide somewhere along your run and jump out with water balloons? It's a fun obstacle and you get to cool off a little bit. It's a win-win.

For your finish line feel free to get party streamers and celebratory decorations for you to run through after completing your 3.1 mile run/walk/bounce.

Don't let COVID-19 get in the way of you hitting the 5K circuit this summer. Lace-up those shoes and get to running, walking and bouncing. Registration is open for the Virtual Insane Inflatable 5K on their website.









