Injured Hiker Rescued in Ulster County

Before being rescued the injured hiker had full intention of spending the night in the woods until it was light enough to attempt to find his way out.

On Thursday, October 14, at approximately 10:22 p.m. the DEC's central dispatch office was contacted by Ulster County 911 reporting a hiker who was late returning home. According to the hiker's girlfriend who contacted 911, he was not prepared to stay out overnight.

Forest Rangers responded and arrived at the Woodland trailhead at 11:50 p.m. The ranger started making their way hiking the trail. After a few hours of hiking, rangers were able to make voice contact with the hiker at 3:00 a.m.

The hiker was approximately a quarter of a mile off the trail and roughly half a mile below the summit. According to the hiker, he was making his descent when he lost daylight. The hiker planned on using his cell phone light to get out of the woods, but he quickly lost the trail.

While navigating the darkness, the hiker fell over a five-foot ledge, injuring his left knee. The hiker intended to spend the night in place and try to find the trail at first signs of daylight. Rangers provided the injured hiker with food, water, and a light source and escorted him back down the trail.

The rangers and the injured hiker made it back to the trailhead at 5:15 a.m. Luckily the man's girlfriend knew where he was hiking and was able to contact the appropriate people to get her boyfriend rescued.

