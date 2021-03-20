Injured Bald Eagle Rescued in Hudson Valley

Not only do they protect and serve humans, but the New York State Police go above and beyond for our feathered friends too.

New York State Troopers had to wing it after receiving a call from the New York State Police in Middletown. A motorist had explained that a bald eagle was injured on the side of the road on, the extremely busy, ST-17 in Blooming Grove.

According to information shared by the New York State Police on Facebook, Trooper Bryan Whalen was the first to repsond on the scene. Trooper Whalen discovered that the bald eagle was indeed injured, so he used his "Division issued jacket and a K9 Trooper’s bite sleeve to corral the eagle and safely put it into a kennel that was provided by the Warwick Valley Animal Rescue."

Department of Environmental Conservation officer Nicole Duchene took over from there and transported the eagle to an animal rescue facility in New Paltz.

Bald eagles are quite the sight to see and at one point they were an endangered species. Now, bald eagles are protected "under multiple federal laws and regulations. Eagles, their feathers, as well as nest and roost sites are all protected" according to the US Fish and Wildlife Services."

Spotting bald eagles is pretty common in the Hudson Valley. The New York State DEC reported that during January and the end of February there is a peak in eagle sightings. If you really want to catch a glimpse be on the look out in the morning between 7am and 9 am and then later in the afternoon between 4 pm and 5 pm.

The DEC even put together of hot locations around the Hudson Valley for bald eagle sightings.

FFF Wildlife Center Birds in Rehab

Animals of Woodstock Farm Sanctuary

KEEP READING: See how animals around the world are responding to COVID-19