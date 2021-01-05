Hudson Valley Farmers Market Moves to Indoor Location

It is so nice to know that even though winter has set in we can still enjoy a local farmers Market. Over the holiday the Kingston Farmers Market announced their winter location for the months of January and February. Winter locations for farmers markets mean we don't have to go without our farm favorites. Your favorite honeys, jellies and more will be available to you through the cold weather months.

The Kingston Farmers Market will meet every other Saturday at 10 AM during January and February at the Senate Garage 4 North Front street in Kingston. They actually started their winter schedule last weekend and the next market will be January 16th. This means you have 4 more chances to enjoy your favorites from the Kingston Farmer vendors.

With the indoor format the Kingston Farmers Market wants to ensure shoppers that they have created enough space for everyone to move around with the ability to social distance. They have also reduced the amount of people in the the space at one time. Be prepared to wait in line and masks are required.

The Market expects to have at least 20 winter vendors at each market. There is also usually live music and special events. The Senate Garage is a renovated space in the City of Kingston which holds events year round both indoors and out. The re-designed space with its authentic brick and steel offers a great open space for all types of events including the Kingston Farmers Market.