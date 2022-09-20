This is one of the last things you'd imagine seeing out your front window right after midnight. Police say a local man struck a mailbox early morning and then got his van stuck on a person's front lawn.

Police say the man was also well over the legal limit at the time of the crash. It also appears to be yet another bit of weird news from one particular Hudson Valley area. What gives?

According to PubMed.gov, An estimated 1.7 million drivers generate an estimated 31 million incidents of drinking and driving on New York's roadways each year.

Help, I'm Stuck!

The Saugerties Police Department said that the accident occurred early Monday morning. According to police, they observed the fresh-looking "1990 Chevrolet Van, protruding from bushes on the property".

Sources say the initial accident happened on Route 212 when the suspect and his Chevy went off the road and hit a mailbox, and then got stuck on the lawn. The suspect's impromptu bit of late-night off-roading had ended right there.

Police say the 31-year-old suspect was charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC of 0.15%, which is almost 2 times over the legal limit of 0.08%.

In Other Hudson Valley News

Is anyone missing an All-Terrain-Vehicle? State police say a local man made off with $400 and an ATV from a residence the night of August 19. The 41-year-old suspect is now facing a number of felonies including burglary and arson.

Hudson Valley Man Allegedly Strikes Camper

New York State Police said in a press release that they were called the night of August 19. When officials arrived at the home in Catskill, they said they saw a camper door had been left open. Troopers also said that the kitchen in the camper had been set on fire and that homeowners claimed $400 and an ATV had been stolen. An investigation led officials to the home of a Saugerties man, where they found out he had broken into the camper, set the kitchen on fire, and then made off with the money and the ATV.

Police say the suspect was arrested on August 23 and is facing multiple charges. Police did not indicate if the suspect knew the victim or the area, or if this was just a random act of theft.

More Saugerties News

Police say a domestic dispute spiraled out of control, leading to the willful destruction of at least two items belonging to the victim. A no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim of this disturbance, according to a press release. However, officials are still left with a number of questions about what happened.