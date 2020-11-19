I’m Tired of Telling My Kids No

This pandemic is driving me nuts! My kids want to do things but certain things, we just can't do right now, and I feel like I'm disappointing them.

I've talked about it before, but this pandemic is really tough on our children, and very hard on us parents. Just today, my nine-year-old was texting me saying her friend wanted her to have a sleep-over this weekend. It's not that I don't want her to go and have fun at a sleep-over, but there are other things that come into play considering the current state of affairs.

For starters, this particular friend happens to live in Orange County where numbers are on the rise. Newburgh schools have switched up and have gone remote, and as of today, New Windsor considered a hot zone. I'm not really interested in sending my kid there to possibly get sick.

I'm my kids are tired of hearing us tell them no again and again. I know they understand that there's a pandemic and we can't do certain things like having a sleep-over. this friend also has a guardian that works in NYC and travels back and forth, which also concerns me.

I tried to explain to my daughter that we can't have sleep-overs yet, but maybe we can set up some sort of play-date type thing where she can see her friend in person rather than on Facetime. I honestly just feel really bad for these kids. I would be losing my mind if this would've happened when I was a kid.

At the end of the day, I just don't want to disappoint my daughter, but I also want to keep her safe at the time.