Have You Seen ATV’s & Dirt Bikes Flying Around the Hudson Valley?

Yes? Are you tired of seeing and hearing them? A tip-line could be the answer.

We told you numerous times about the ongoing problem that some Hudson Valley towns have been experiencing over the last few years - illegal ATVs and dirt bikes driving all over the place and causing all kinds of headaches.

Kingston, Middletown, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie are just some of the cities in the Hudson Valley that have seen many residents frustrated with the number of illegal bikes and ATVs on city streets. The illegal vehicles are often seen weaving in and out of traffic, not following any traffic laws, and some have gone as far as riding on sidewalks causing all kinds of problems for anyone simply walking on the sidewalk.

If your town hasn't experienced this problem just yet, consider yourself lucky. Being a Poughkeepsie resident, I've witnessed a few of the "bike packs" in the last few weeks with the most recent happening right outside of the radio station studios on Pendell Road in Poughkeepsie.

Here's what happened

Last Friday evening, I was leaving the radio station and as I pulled out of our parking lot onto Pendell Rd in Poughkeepsie, I almost hit a pack of ATVs and dirtbikes as they came flying over the hill on my side of the road. As soon as I saw them, I froze and stopped my truck, and thankfully I did because they were on my side of the road. They didn't stop and just zipped by me on the wrong side of the road. If I didn't stop, I would have run one of them over!!

Honestly, it scared the heck out of me and after the 30 plus bikes passed me I thought, do I call the police? I didn't call but I do know that the Hudson Valley isn't the only area dealing with these issues, up in the Albany area they are also dealing with it and the Albany Police Chief has stepped in and announced that he was starting a call-in tip line to try and fight the problem according to News 10.

Illegal ATV & Dirt Bike Tip Line

Police Chief Eric Hawkins announced that he was launching a new tip line for residents to use when they would like to report anyone riding an illegal dirt bike and ATV riding in the city. The tip line for Albany is (518) 462-1818 and I think that a similar tip line would work perfectly for the Hudson Valley.

Another deterrent for illegal riding could also be something that Albany is doing as they have recently increased fines and fees for anyone caught illegally riding on the streets. If someone is caught riding on city streets illegally they are subject to fines and fees that total over $3,000.

Would you be in favor of an ATV, dirt bike tip line for the Hudson Valley? Call or text us through the app.

