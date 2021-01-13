If You Had To Move To One Hudson Valley Town Where Would You Go?

We read a lot about residents in the Hudson Valley and across New York state leaving entirely and moving down south, where cheaper living and warmer weather awaits. But what about a change of scenery here in our own backyard? Maybe you've lived in Duchess County your whole life and want give Ulster a try? Or maybe somewhere quiet in Columbia County? We certainly have plenty of area to go to.

One thing that gets a little tricky, is how to you actually define 'where is the Hudson Valley?'. If you want to include the upper, mid, and lower regions, then we're talking about quite a bit of options. This is where it gets a bit subjective, as some will set the parameters that they've been told their whole lives. As many from the city and Long Island continue to head north to relocate, perhaps you want some space and quite, but don't want to completely uproot your life and have head across the country?

Some might crave the college town life of New Paltz, or the quaint history of Woodstock? Perhaps a place like Goshen could suit your needs, if you have to commute to the city to work?

Tell us where you would go, if you had the option. With so many folks fleeing, we might as well bring up that there are plenty of spots here to go as well for a change of scenery. But yes, unfortunately there are many who are choosing to leave the state all together. According to the estimates from the United States Census Bureau, 126,355 residents left New York between July 2019 and July 2020. We know some of the reasons too, from reading the figures every year. It often comes down to; cost of living, poor job growth (especially upstate), taxes, and harsh winters.