Police were sent on a wild chase in Orange County Halloween morning, that ended in the arrest of two minors.

According to New York State Police on October 31, 2026, at 9:42 a.m., officers received reports of a car with significant front-end damage being driven erratically. State Police then issued an alert to local law enforcement agencies.

Troopers from the State Police barracks in Montgomery spotted the vehicle, a 2024 Ford Escape, traveling on I-84 in the town of Newburgh.

According to police, when they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to comply, leading to a pursuit westbound on I-84.

Troopers then reportedly discontinued the pursuit, while the vehicle continued westbound and struck two other vehicles before being abandoned on Sunrise Park Road in the town of Wawayanda.

The Middletown Police K9 Unit and the State Police Aviation Unit joined the search. The vehicle’s two juvenile occupants were then reportedly located.

Charges are pending, according to State Police.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Montgomery Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-344-5300.