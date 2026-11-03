Rob Zombie's Former Connecticut Home Is Back on the Market for $6.5 Million

If you've ever wondered what a rock star's house looks like, Rob Zombie's former Connecticut estate might not be what you expect. The heavy metal musician and filmmaker once called a stunning, modern architectural masterpiece in Weston, Connecticut, home. Now, the property is back on the market, and it's listed for a whopping $6.5 million.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Known as the "Origami House," the 8,586-square-foot residence sits on 15.57 acres at 10 Dragonwood Lane. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms and some pretty extraordinary amenities.

The photos alone had my jaw on the floor!

A House That's Anything But Ordinary

The home's nickname comes from its unusual geometric design, which features angular structures that appear to fold into one another. Manhattan-based architecture firm Leroy Street Studio designed the home for Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff and his wife, sculptor Bryna McCann.

One of the property's biggest showstoppers is the Glass Great Room. Inspired by I.M. Pei's famous Louvre Pyramid in Paris, the room features three glass walls and opens onto an expansive outdoor terrace.

But the glass room isn't even the most unusual feature of this estate.

A Koi Pond That Runs Underneath the House

The property features a nationally recognized koi sanctuary, complete with two cascading waterfalls, a swimming channel and Japanese koi fish.

The custom-designed water feature actually wraps around and underneath portions of the house. There's even a glass-covered viewing corridor inside that allows residents to look down at the water flowing beneath their feet.

The outdoor grounds also include a lighted tennis court, mature fruit trees, a meditation garden and plenty of secluded green space bordering a protected nature preserve.

Inside, the home has a music room, chef's kitchen, multiple entertaining spaces, a private fitness room, an art studio and a separate office suite with its own entrance.

The entire property is equipped with a Savant smart home automation system.

Rob Zombie's Connecticut Real Estate History

Rob Zombie, whose real name is Robert Bartleh Cummings, and his wife, actress Sheri Moon Zombie, purchased the Weston property in 2022 for $6.5 million.

They sold it in September 2024 for approximately $4.95 million, according to local property records.

The couple also previously owned a home in Woodbury, Connecticut, which they purchased in 2008 and sold in 2018.

The Weston estate was listed for $6.5 million in August 2026 by Bill Martin of Douglas Elliman of Connecticut.

So, if you've got a few million dollars sitting around and want a house with waterfalls, a private koi sanctuary and a little rock-and-roll history, the Origami House might be worth a look.

See the listing and photos: 10 Dragonwood Lane, Weston, CT.