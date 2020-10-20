It’s As Close to Being at Woodstock as You Can Get

Even though there were reportedly almost half a million people at the Woodstock Arts and Music Fair in 1969, most of the people I know weren’t there. Many of them, like me, were just too young to attend. But many of them, also like me, kind of wish they were there. I’m an old (but not old enough to go to Woodstock) hippie, so even though there was rain and mud and not enough food, the whole idea of all these people coming peacefully together for a weekend of music and art warms my soul. And it makes me wish I could have been a part of it.

Now there is a way that we can come pretty darn close to being there. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is offering an immersive tour called Meet Me at Woodstock. It sounds awesome, and it all follows Covid guidelines, if that’s got you worried. This augmented reality tour features the voices of Nick and Bobbi Ercoline. If you don’t know the name, you know the faces. They’re the couple pictured on the cover of the Woodstock album. So they have first hand stories to share about the concert.

The tour features lots of music from Woodstock, and also the sounds and sights of the people at the concert, the helicopters landing and taking off backstage, ambient sounds and stories by some of the people that attended the concert. You’ll see 3-D images, pop up photos and videos. And it’s all presented on sanitized iPads provided by Bethel Woods while you walk the grounds of the site of the historic 1969 concert.

If you always wished that you could have been at Woodstock, or if you just want to learn more about the show, enjoy the grounds and listen to some of the best music ever, this is for you. You can get more information and purchase tickets at the ethel Woods Center for the Arts website.