Warning: If You Filled Your Bird Feeder, You Might Want to Take it Down

Well, if you're like me, you might have taken advantage of the nice weekend we had and got that yard work done, and maybe you filled up your bird feeder. The DEC is now encouraging people to remove their bird feeders.

The birds have been chirping, and I figured I fill up the bird feeder this past weekend, and it seems like the birds have been enjoying it. Now, the DEC encouraging New Yorkers to remove their bird feeders and make sure they feed their pets indoors to avoid conflicts with bears.

There have been many reports of bear sightings across the state that have been reported to the DEC. Bears are beginning to emerge from their winter slumber, and they are using their noses to seek out food. Human food sources such as bird feeders, pet food, and garbage can attract bears and lead to a conflict.

If you're in an area where you might have a chance of a bear ending up in your yard, you might want to make sure you don't have any food-type items laying around on your property, or you might have a bear hanging out looking for a meal.

Make sure to store your garbage inside in secure buildings, and feed your pets indoors. For more information on how to reduce human and bear conflicts, you can visit the Department of Environmental Conservation's website.

It should be noted that feeding bears either intentionally or unintentionally, which is illegal through the careless property management of the owner has many consequences on the entire community.

Creatures Emerging From Hibernation There are many different creatures that hibernate during those colder months, like other mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and insects according to New York State Parks Department

See what sort of animals could be waking up in your Hudson Valley neighborhood in March and April.

KEEP READING: See how animals around the world are responding to COVID-19

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world