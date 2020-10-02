‘Iconic’ Hudson Valley Deli Closed After COVID-19 Outbreak

A Hudson Valley deli is closed after several people tested positive for coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Orange County Department of Health said that anyone who worked or visited Jay’s Deli on Route 32 in Highland Mills, between Sept. 21 and Sept. 28 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman recommends that if you think you were at Jay’s during that time frame, to watch for symptoms of COVID-19, which may include but not be limited to: fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

In a Facebook post, the owner of Jay's Deli confirmed she and few employees tested positive for COVID-19. Other employees have tested negative.

"Please pay attention people. This is real. It’s not over yet. Do not have large gatherings. Wear your masks everywhere. They do help. Wash your hands. It’s not a matter of if you will get Covid. It’s 'when," Collen Pearce wrote on Facebook. "I feel lucky to have gone this long without issues. We have practiced safety all along and will continue to do so. Stay safe."

Pearce says the deli will remain closed until she feels it's 100 percent safe to reopen.

"We are sanitized professionally and will continue to do so. We can’t live in a bubble. Thank you all for all the support I have received .... you guys are great. When it’s safe I look forward to seeing you! I do have to add If I decide to reopen I will need your support more than ever! Hoping all stay safe," Pearce added.

The Woodbury Lions club started a GoFundMe to help support Pearce and Jay's Deli.

"I don't need to tell you how much Colleen means to this community," The Woodbury Lions Club wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Please consider a donation to help Colleen get through this period and get back to doing what she does best!"

As of this writing over $17,000 have been raised.

"My hometown hero needs help... Covid has hit her hard," Kelly Hubbard-Wach wrote on Facebook while sharing the GoFundMe for the deli. "Jays Deli is iconic in my hometown. You can help by donating or sharing this. Colleen Pearce is a selfless person, she loves animals and helping people."