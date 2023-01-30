Want Ice and Snow? Head to Saranac Lake

Preparations are being made for the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival.

Well, the Hudson Valley area may not be getting its share of ice and snow so far this winter season, but in the Adirondacks and Saranac Lake, they've got plenty.

Saranac Lake is making preparations for its annual ice carnival known as the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival, which was first established in 1897. It's the longest-running event of its time, featuring a different theme each year. It has grown into a 10-day festival that includes two parades, sports, performances, and fireworks displays.

The community-driven festival is made possible by volunteers and sponsors, with the centerpiece of the festival being the Ice Palace, built by volunteers.

Saranac Lake Winter Carnival took to social media this past weekend to let everyone know that the Pontiac Bay was cleared of ice and slush in anticipation of the Ice Palace construction.



Get our free mobile app

Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Facebook Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Facebook loading...

Roman Theme for 2023 Winter Carnival

The theme for this year's Saranac Lake Winter Carnival is an ancient theme: "Roman Around Carnival." So get ready to break out the toga, climb on the chariot and head off to the coliseum.

The event takes place Feb. 3rd through 12th 2023.