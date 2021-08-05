I Snuck Into LEGOLAND NY’s Hotel Before It Opened and Was Shocked

The new hotel at LEGOLAND New York doesn't open until Friday, but this week I went undercover and snuck into the yet-to-open attraction and was shocked by what I saw.

While taking my son to the park on Wednesday we noticed that the LEGOLAND hotel appeared to be open. Although the hotel doesn't officially welcome guests until Friday we decided to take a peek inside. The hotel staff was busy working on details in and around the property ahead of Friday's grand opening. We took the opportunity to sneak around a little bit and snap some photos.

Photos From Inside the LEGOLAND New York Hotel Up until now, LEGOLAND New York has mostly only released stock photos of their hotels in other resorts around the world. This is truly your first peek inside the actual hotel opening soon in Goshen, New York.

Now take a peek inside the actual hotel rooms

Keep scrolling for images from inside the rooms and information on how to score a booking at the LEGOLAND New York hotel.

