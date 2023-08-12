I Almost Had a NY Breakdown Trying To Order Pizza in Delaware

Have you ever gone out of state and realized that something completely normal in New York is strange to out-of-towners?

About 2 weeks ago, my family and I took a nice little vacation down to Delaware. There were about 18 of us in an AirBnB and all traveling from New York. We got to our destination later in the afternoon and figured we would just order some pizzas and chill out.

Turns out that ordering pizza would be one of the most stressful parts of our trip.

1 Pizza Pie Per Order in Delaware?

Since there were so many of us, plus friends of ours stopped by, we had to order a few pies. I think the plan was to order 5 or 6 pies. Something perfectly normal in New York, at least we've never had a problem doing it, turned into a headache in Delaware.

We called the first pizzeria and they told us "Sorry, we can't do more than 1 pie." We offered to even pick them up and they said no. We dialed up 3 more pizza places who all said the same thing! Finally, pizza place # 5 was able to make more than one pie.

Never in my life have I been so confused trying to order take out. Unless you count that one time when I was extremely hungover in Austin, Texas trying to order a Bacon, Egg and Cheese. They didn't have a roll and could not comprehend that I wanted everything (the bacon, egg and cheese) on the bagel.

Room service showed up with a bagel with melted cheese and bacon and eggs on the side. Needless to say, that's still one of my worst hangover stories to this day.

We asked our listeners if they've ever experienced anything like this out of town and got some wild stories.

Normal in NY, Strange Out Of State

Jeanie from Poughkeepsie texted us: "I went to Kent, Ohio where you can not get slices of pizza. You have to order a pie."

Fredo in Montgomery added "Try getting a hard roll outside of New York."

Seany B in Clinton Corners went to a bar in South Carolina and had to make his own drink. He explains "I was at a bar in South Carolina and asked for a rum and coke and I got a Coke and an airplane bottle of rum."

Have you ever had an experience like this out of state? We'd love to hear from you! Text us through the station app.

