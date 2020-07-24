Hyde Park Roller Magic Re-Closes

If roller skating was something you planned on doing this weekend, unfortunately, we have some not so good news.

As we continue to make our way through some challenging days with everything COVID-19 and what's open and what's closed, it stinks that some businesses have been able to reopen but have then had to close again because of health issues among many other reasons.

One of those businesses that have had to close once again is the Hyde Park Roller Magic skating rink on Albany Post Road in Hyde Park. Roller Magic reopened just a short time ago for guests to be able to do some skating, but have now had to close once again according to a Facebook post on their Facebook page.

The post reads, "Dear skaters, Effective immediately:

Hyde Park Roller Magic has decided to temporarily re-close in the interest of public safety. We thank all of you for your continued support, and as soon as the Governor clears all businesses for reopening we will be back and firing on all cylinders. Stay safe and healthy and we will see you all soon."

Well, the good news is that they do plan to reopen when they are able to do so, the bad news is that I think that skating along with gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys are going to have wait a while longer before they can reopen safely. Once Roller Magic gets the all clear to reopen, we will update this article. Let's all hope that it's sooner than later.