Hyde Park, New York Collision Temporarily Closes Road, Multiple Injuries

On Sunday morning February 18, 2024, calls went out to emergency personnel in Hyde Park following reports of two vehicle collision that required immediate attention. Following the call, members of the Roosevelt Fire District as well as NDP EMS (Northern Dutchess Paramedics) quickly respond to the scene.

Hyde Park Collision Details

According to the official press release on the Roosevelt Fire District Facebook page, Roosevelt Fire was dispatched to the scene of the accident just before 10am. The accident had occurred at the intersection of route 9G and North Cross Road.

Initial reports stated that the accident lead to "...possible ejection and entrapment."

178274637 Gord Horne / ThinkStock loading...

Upon arriving at the scene, Roosevelt Fire found that initial reports were at the very least somewhat inaccurate as there was "no entrapment" and reports were "conflicting" as to whether or not any occupants of the vehicles had been ejected.

Even with conflicting reports, the accident itself was indeed serious and once first responders properly analyzed the situation, the call was made to bring in "additional resources" to properly handle the number of individuals who were "seriously injured".

saravuth-photohut saravuth-photohut loading...

The additional resources in this instance was for two (2) Medivacs.

The press release goes on to state that...

Due to the proximity of the hospital, the decision was made to divert the medivacs to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital to meet the ground transport units.

Get our free mobile app

Hyde Park Collision Details Continued

In total, it was reported that four (4) individuals were transported to area hospitals with injuries that varied in level of severity. No further information was stated as to what condition the patients are in following the accident.

513469649 MattGush loading...

When patients were transported to the hospitals, clean up of the scene began. The accident and the subsequent clean required that route 9G be shut down. The route from Fallkill Road to Hollow Road would be closed for approximately four (4) hours and reopened just before 2pm.

Canva Canva loading...

In that time, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office accident reconstruction team investigated the scene to determine what caused the accident in the first place. The press release concluded with Roosevelt Fire issuing thanks to all the agencies involved in handling the event and that any other questions regarding the accident and its cause can be directed to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

WPDH has reached out for further information, but as of yet has not received response. We at WPDH will do our best to provide more information if or when it becomes available.

Nearly 300 Cars Stolen Recovered In New York State In the past year, the New York State DMV found nearly 300 stolen cars. See where in the state cars are being stolen the most.

Live In a New York State Firehouse See inside this 1900 firehouse turned into a house and eventually into a rentable studio apartment. Gallery Credit: Karolyi