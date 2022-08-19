Hyde Park Woman Found With Drugs During Unrelated Charge Court Appearance, Arrested

A Hyde Park, NY woman was arrested following an investigation by the Drug Task Force at her home in the Town of Hyde Park. The arrest comes after she was found to have several narcotic drugs on her while appearing in court on an unrelated drug offense this week.

46-Year-Old Hyde Park Woman Arrested For Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance

Tami Halloran, a 46-year-old who resides in Hyde Park was arrested on August 16th following an investigation of her home regarding drug sales at her residence. The initial search warrant was executed at her Hyde Park home on August 5, 2022, by Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit, Dutchess County Drug Task Force, and the Town of Hyde Park Police Department, according to police reports.

Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force indicated that on Tuesday, August 16th, Halloran was appearing at the Town of Lagrange Justice Court (on an unrelated drug offense) when she was located by agents and 'found to be in possession of a quantity of Fentanyl and other narcotic drugs.'

She was arrested for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance Third Degree, and then remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on a $10,000 cash or $40,000 bond.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Current Dutchess County Drug Overdose Information/Statistics

According to the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, as of June 30th, more than 50 people in Dutchess County alone have died as a result of drug overdoses, and a majority of those cases involve fentanyl. According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, even as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be legal.

Dutchess County has a Drug Tip Line and email, 845-463-6040, DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com, and the county's drug task force encourages anyone with information on drug dealers within the community to contact them.

These 5 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Arrests Per Capita While New York State doesn't top the nation, it still has its issues with illegal drugs