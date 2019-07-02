HV Mom Stabbed Victim in Front of Two Small Children, Police Say

Saugerties Police responded to 2681 Route 9W for a reported physical domestic involving the use of a knife.

Following an investigation, it was established that a domestic incident, 38-year-old Elizabeth Mack had punched the victim in the face causing lacerations to the victim’s mouth and further had stabbed the victim with a knife multiple times causing minor lacerations to the victim’s abdomen.

Mack was arrested and charged with the misdemeanors of menacing second-degree, assault third-degree, and endangering the welfare of a child, as the couples, 2- and 4-year-old children were present during the attack.

Mack was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and subsequently released on her own recognizance upon the court issuing an order of protection on behalf of the victim.

