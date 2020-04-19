HV Man Sold Car He Didn’t Own on Facebook, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man was caught selling a vehicle he didn't own on Facebook.

On April 4, state police were contacted by a victim that reported pay Scott Daniele, 35, of Stanford, $1,500 for a 2006 Black Mazda listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

An investigation revealed the vehicle did not belong to Daniele nor did he have the authorization to sell it.

Daniele was arrested on April 15, and charged with grand larceny, falsifying business records, both class E felonies, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Daniele was arraigned in the Town of Stanford Court, and released on his own recognizance, and is due back in court at a later date.

Daniele was recently arrested for similar crimes by the Hyde Park Police Department involving the fraudulent sale of a vehicle. If you feel you may be a victim of theft from Daniele, please contact Investigator DuBois of the state police at (845) 677-7300. Refer to case # 9512749.

