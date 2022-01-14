HV Counties Household Income Ranked From Wealthiest to Poorest

Where are Hudson Valley residents who make the most money living these days? Here is a list of counties in the Hudson Valley where people make the most and the least amount of money annually.

There's an outside perception that all of New York State is like New York City. If you live here then you know that couldn't be further from the truth. New York is vast and has a lot of differences both geographically as well as socio-economically and financially. You don't need to have money to be happy. Wealth can be measured in several different ways. If we're measuring wealth monetarily then some counties are more well off than others.

What is the median household income for counties in the Hudson Valley?

According to IndexMundi, some of the wealthiest counties in the entire state are in the Hudson Valley. It may not be a secret but the richest county in the state is Nassau County. This Long Island county is the home of cities like Long Beach, Hempstead, Massapequa, Wantagh and Great Neck. The average median income for Nassau County, New York is $111,240.

There are 57 counties in New York. The Hudson Valley region holds 13 of those counties. Where do they rank with residents and their median household income? Here is a list from wealthiest to the least wealthiest in the region. Keep in mind this list may not be the most up to date as the only numbers we could find are from 2018.

Each Hudson Valley County's Median Household Income From Wealthiest to Poorest

