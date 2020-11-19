Hunt for Hudson Valley Man After Mercedes Abandoned on Taconic

State police are asking for your help in locating a missing adult.

An abandoned car on the Taconic State Parkway has led to a frantic search for a Hudson Valley man. The car, a white 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL450 was discovered early Wednesday morning at mile marker 18 on the northbound side of the Taconic in the town of Yorktown. The car was left at the side of the road, but the driver was nowhere to be found. Police say the vehicle was not damaged or disabled in any way.

The car is believed to have been driven by a man who has gone missing in the Hudson Valley. In an attempt to find the person, the New York State Police are turning to local residents to help in the manhunt.

On Wednesday, an image of Walter Fabian Solice Coronel was posted on the New York State Police's Facebook page with a plea for help in locating him. The 40-year-old man from Putnam Valley is believed to have been operating the car left abandoned on the Thruway. He was last seen at his home on Tuesday. Walter is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. It's unknown what clothing he may currently be wearing.

Hudson Valley residents are asked to be on the lookout for Walter Fabian Solice Coronel. If anyone has any information on his possible whereabouts, they're urged to contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600. Those who call should mention the information relates to case number 9935748.