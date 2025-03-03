Spring is right around the corner, I can feel it. The recent warm-(ish) weather has got me eager for April. Blooming trees, flowers, snow melting, birds chirping, and the warmth of the sun again? Yes, I'll take several months please.

The return of Spring also means the return of many familiar critters we all know and love, and then some that we know a little too well and don't love all that much. (I'm talking to you mosquitoes...) I can do without the bugs and flies, but birds and bees I'm okay with.

Hummingbirds for example, are one of Summer's best gifts. These flitty friends are on their way back to our area, after a long winter vacation in Mexico and Central America. Lucky ducks! I mean, lucky hummingbirds... doesn't have the same ring to it.

Credit to: Meteorologist Joe Martucci

There's the map, showing you that hummingbirds should be returning to the Hudson Valley region in the beginning of May. The reports seem to be on track from previous years, and they're en-route as you read this.

Here's some of my own pictures I took on May 3rd 2023 of a pair of hummingbirds in my backyard in Highland.

attachment-DSC_8353 loading...

attachment-DSC_8355 loading...

Photos by Trevor Eichler

A female (no red throat) and a male (red throat) Ruby-Throated Hummingbird enjoying my feeder.

Want to attract hummingbirds to your yard this year? Head over to Tractor Supply and pick up a cheap Hummingbird feeder and some nectar. Or you can make your own nectar at home with sugar and water. I use a 4:1 ratio of water and white granulated sugar. (4 cups of water, 1 cup of sugar.) Here's a good resource for hummingbird enthusiasts, and more on how you can make your own nectar.

Be sure to clean your feeders every 3-5 days in the hot Summer months, to keep the nectar fresh and so your feeder doesn't grow mold. Hot sun and sugar water don't mix very well, especially over a long period of time.

There are other ways to attract hummingbirds to your yard as well.

Credit to: DIY Garden Growing Hacks Facebook

Planting flowers that hummingbirds like is kind of a no-brainer. Putting out plants they're already looking for anyway? Who would've thought? Above is a post showing you the types of flowers that are hummingbird magnets.

Sounds like a win-win to me. You improve your yard with the pop of color from these beautiful flowers, and you get to attract one of Summer's best birds to hang out in your yard. Hummingbirds are good company, I can tell you from experience.