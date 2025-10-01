First Human Case of West Nile Virus Detected in Rockland County

Back during the middle of the Summer, officials in Rockland County announced to residence that West Nile Virus had been detected in the area. At that time, there were no positive tests amongst citizens in the county. That however has now changed as Rockland County officials are now issuing a new notice that the first human case of West Nile Virus has been detected in the 2025 calendar year.

First Human Case of West Nile Virus in Rockland County

The announcement of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Rockland County was made just yesterday, September 30, 2025. The announcement was made by Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Leahy, and the individual who tested positive is a Rockland County resident.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The official press release issued by the Rockland County Government cited data from the NYSDOH Statewide Mosquito-borne Disease Activity 2025 Report that as of September 20th, there have been 26 reported human cases of West Nile Virus outside of New York City, and 11 cases in New York City.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

West Nile Virus Symptoms

In recent years, multiple areas throughout the Hudson Valley have had their own run-ins with West Nile Virus. Some of those areas, other than Rockland County, would be Westchester County and Orange County. We also previously reported on the detection of West Nile Virus in infected mosquitoes earlier this past Summer.

Previous Stories: West Nile Virus Found in Rockland County Mosquitoes

West Nile Virus is a potentialy fatal illness that humans can contract thanks to the ever annoying pests of the sky that we know as mosquitoes. The new press release states that most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms.

That said, some people can experience mild symptoms of virus, those symptoms being flu-like in nature. In the rare case that an individual were to contract a severe case of the virus, they could experience high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, paralysis, or encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). Less than 1% of people infected develop severe illness that affects the nervous system, requires hospitalization, or results in death.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

As with other illnesses and viruses, the risk of contracting a severe case can increase based on a variety of factors. Those factors would include age, or individuals with underlying medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, or a weakened immune system.

Virus Protection

According to Dr. Leahy "most mosquitoes do not carry disease-causing viruses...", that however does not mean that can't or shouldn't be taken to protect ones self from mosquitoes and their bites. There are also a number of precautions that can be taken to minimize ones risk. Some of precautions would include...

When outdoors, especially between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, wear long, loose-fitting shirts and pants, socks, and closed-toe shoes. Keep in mind that some mosquito species are active during the day as well.

Use an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered mosquito repellent, according to label directions. Do not use repellent on babies under 2 months old and avoid oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) or para-menthane-diol (PMD) on children under 3 years old.

Cover baby carriers with mosquito netting when outside.

Check screens on doors and windows to ensure they do not have holes.

Get our free mobile app

An important note also for property owners and renters is that mosquitoes reproduce and breed in standing water. Mosquitoes eggs will hatch, and the larvae from those eggs will develop in water for between 7-10 days before emerging as adults. That is why all property owners should take items that could hold water and properly store them away, whether that's children's toys, a bucket, or a wheelbarrow.

Other precautions that can be taken is to drill holes in recycling bins, cover your water storage containers, check, cover and or repair pipes, vents and, septic tanks, and to also check and remove debris from gutters to maintain they drain correctly.

Pool and hot tub owners should also properly cover them, keep those covers dry, and make sure those covers aren't tattered with holes. If you do not have a cover, that water must remain moving and should be continually disinfected.

More information can be had by calling the Rockland County Health Department at 845-364-3173 or visit the Mosquito Control webpage. Additional resources are available on the New York State Health Department’s West Nile Virus webpage and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Spotted Lanternfly In New York The Spotted Lanterfly continues its invasion in New York. Coupled with its favorite food source, the Tree of Heaven, which is also invasive. Set's up for populations to explode. But it's not all bad news. Read more about the Spotted Lanternfly Here Gallery Credit: Anthony Verano