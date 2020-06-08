Hudson Valley’s First Arcade Bar to Open Next Month

If you like vintage video games and beer, you're in for a treat.

The Hudson Valley's first arcade bar is expected to open in July. If you've never been to a retro video game bar, you're in for a treat. Barcade, located in Brooklyn, was the first business to introduce the late-night bar crowd to vintage arcade games. Now, Barcade has nine locations in five different states, and the concept has exploded. Other arcade bars have been popping up all over the country and now there's one headed to the Hudson Valley.

The new bar, named Happy Valley, was originally scheduled to open this spring, but that was put on hold thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. This weekend, owner Johnny Coughlin took to Facebook to announce that he's now crossing his fingers for a July opening. The new spot will combine retro video game consoles from the 70s, 80s and 90s with a relaxed bar atmosphere

Happy Valley will be located at 296 Main Street in the City of Beacon. While customers are pumping quarters into those retro arcade games they'll also be able to enjoy craft beer, cocktails, wine and food. Once open, Happy Valley will be offering 16 beers on tap.

Coughlin and his wife say they want Happy Valley to be a place where everyone can come together, so kids will be welcome during the day, as long as they're accompanied by someone over 21. At night the bar will switch over to an all-adult client base.

So, while we all stuck at home waiting to return to the bars I think I'm going to take the time to search through my couch cushions for some quarters. It sounds like I'm going to need them.

