Hudson Valley Woman Wins on Wheel of Fortune

A Hudson Valley resident was featured on Wheel of Fortune.

On Tuesday, the Hudson Valley Credit Union posted on Facebook announcing that one of its employees, Sarah Gillespie, was going to be on Wheel of Fortune.

"Our very own Sarah Gillespie spins the big wheel tonight with Pat and Vanna on Wheel of Fortune! Best of luck and may all of your spins land on the high dollar spots!," the Hudson Valley Credit Union wrote on Facebook.

On Thursday, Hudson Valley Credit Union announced Gillespie won $15,000.

"Congratulations to our very own Sarah Gillespie, who was a contestant on Wheel of Fortune! Though she didn’t get to play the bonus round, she took home over $15,000 – well done, Sarah!," the Hudson Valley Credit Union wrote.

Gillespie of Highland finished in second place, according to Wheel of Fortune's official Facebook page. Gillespie won $10,000 with a "My$tery $10K Wedge" and solving a "Before & After" puzzle with the correct answer of TRAFFIC COURT JESTER."

Jeremy Glenn of Californa finished first with $20,498.